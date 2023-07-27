BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.