Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKI opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Knight by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $97,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,273,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,414,000 after acquiring an additional 596,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

