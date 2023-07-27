Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $10,858,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 276,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

