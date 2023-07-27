BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 17,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 76,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,608,272.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,032,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,428,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 366,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,680 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

