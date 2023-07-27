BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LCTU opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.