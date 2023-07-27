BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading 0.2% Higher

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.77. 3,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

