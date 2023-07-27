Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.73

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $12.98. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 28,632 shares.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,000 shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

