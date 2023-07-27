Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.73

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $12.98. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 28,632 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
