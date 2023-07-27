Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,826,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.