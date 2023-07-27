Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $116.58 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.