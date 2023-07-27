Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.12. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

