Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) & Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Financial Survey

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $103.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Brera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment 1.90% 226.22% 2.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brera and Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 133.11 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $16.68 billion 1.36 $149.22 million $0.71 137.89

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Brera on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as through other websites, mobile apps, retail outlets, and call centers; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories; offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

