BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5,367.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $484,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.08%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.