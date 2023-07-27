BrightView (BV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.65 million. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $728.83 million, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BrightView by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

