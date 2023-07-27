Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Target Price at C$15.25

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

Several research firms recently commented on CHP.UN. Desjardins reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.14 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.18 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.62.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.