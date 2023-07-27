Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $12.86

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

