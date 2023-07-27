Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 250

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 268.75 ($3.45).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 305 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 3.4 %

LON MONY opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.70 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 283 ($3.63). The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.14.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

