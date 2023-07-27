Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$105.77

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$102.40 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.87.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0522167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

