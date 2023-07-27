Brokerages Set Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price at $16.50

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday.
Pharvaris Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $17.27 on Monday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.