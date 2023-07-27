Brokers Issue Forecasts for CMS Energy Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 160,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CMS Energy by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 407,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 319,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

