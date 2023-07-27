Brokers Issue Forecasts for International Paper’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

IP opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

