Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,962.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 577,604 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,721 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

