Brokers Set Expectations for Lightspeed Pos’ Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter.
Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$249.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.47 million.
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
