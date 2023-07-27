Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIP opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,912.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

