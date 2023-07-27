Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

