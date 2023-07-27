Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $76.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,169. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 18.34%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

