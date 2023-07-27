Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Bunge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Bunge

(Get Free Report

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.