BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.80-$3.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $71.94.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

