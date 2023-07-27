C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 257.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

