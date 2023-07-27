C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 11,347,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,686,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

