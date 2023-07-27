Cable One (CABO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $51 EPS for the current fiscal year and $58 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cable One Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CABO stock opened at $721.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cable One has a twelve month low of $602.70 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,021.67.
In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
