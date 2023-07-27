Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of C$171.62 million for the quarter.
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.
