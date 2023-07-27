Camden Property Trust (CPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $111.85 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

