Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) PT Raised to $12.00

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 309.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

