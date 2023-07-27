Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$57.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.96. The company has a market cap of C$52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$68.74.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.58 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.0695971 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

