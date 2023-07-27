Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.27.

ABX stock opened at C$22.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 284.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.2238806 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

