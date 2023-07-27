Canada Goose (GOOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Canada Goose has set its FY24 guidance at CAD1.20-1.48 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

