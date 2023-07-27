Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.71

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.71 and traded as high as C$52.79. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$52.55, with a volume of 183,322 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.56.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.71.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.