Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $64,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,706 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,034,803 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

