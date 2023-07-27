Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$40.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.71.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
TSE CU opened at C$34.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.63. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
