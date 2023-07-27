CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Up 932.1% in July

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 932.1% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$0.94.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand India Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.