CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Up 932.1% in July

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 932.1% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$0.94.
About CapitaLand India Trust
