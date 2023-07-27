CareCloud (CCLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCLD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

