CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.22-$0.25 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.22-0.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.45 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

