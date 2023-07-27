Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

