Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $5.46. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 407,212 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
