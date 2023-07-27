Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $5.46. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 407,212 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

