Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CARS opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

