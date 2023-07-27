Casey’s General Stores, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $254.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.53. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $195.10 and a one year high of $257.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

