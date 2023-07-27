Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.30

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.30 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.96). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,016 shares changing hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.30.

About Castelnau Group



Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

