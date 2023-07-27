Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FUN opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,512,000 after buying an additional 542,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 141,992 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

