CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NYSE:CVM opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

