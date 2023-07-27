CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
NYSE:CVM opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.42.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
