CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

CX opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

